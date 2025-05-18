Laurel County Fire Department grieving the loss of Major Leslie Leatherman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flags at the Laurel County Fire Department are flying at half-staff in memory of Major Leslie Leatherman, who began as a volunteer at the department over 30 years ago.

"He's been a firefighter, lieutenant, a captain, a major, and for a brief time, he was assistant chief," said Terry Wattenbarger, deputy chief at Laurel County Fire Department.

Leatherman was devoted to serving the community throughout his career, working his way up from the bottom through dedication and hard work.

"He gave to his community consistently through public service his entire life," Wattenbarger said.

When a tornado hit Laurel County Friday night, the department faced a devastating situation."It was very chaotic," Wattenbarger said.

In the middle of the storm, the department responded to a devastating call

"The tornado hit where he lived. It destroyed his house. He was responding to his own emergency. When they located him. He was with his wife. And unfortunately, he gave his life saving someone else," Wattenbarger said.

The department continues to serve the community while grieving the loss of their friend and mentor.

"Surviving......That's the word I consistently used. We're surviving," Wattenbarger said. "Our whole entire adult life, we were best friends," Wattenbarger said.

Major Leatherman's legacy of service will endure in the community he dedicated his life to protecting.

"His whole life he served the public and their needs, consistently, dependably, and with all his heart," Wattenbarger said.

Friends say his service and sacrifice will be remembered.