Laurel County Fire Department Major dies responding to tornado

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Major with the Laurel County Fire Department died while responding to the devastating tornado that struck Laurel County, according to the department.

Major Roger Leslie Leatherman was fatally injured during response operations to the tornado.

The department says that Leatherman served as a "dedicated public servant" for 39 years, answering calls to protect and help community members during times of need.

Officials are asking the public to keep Major Leatherman's family, friends, and fellow responders in their thoughts and prayers.

"This is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our first responders face every day and the incredible bravery they show in the face of disaster," a post from the department reads.

As search and recovery efforts continue in the affected areas, authorities request that everyone stay clear of the disaster zone to allow emergency teams to work safely and effectively.