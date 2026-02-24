Laurel County K9 receives donated body armor from national nonprofit organization

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County Sheriff's Office K9 has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Ash's vest was embroidered with the sentiment "This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc," according to the sheriff's office reported.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States, officials added. The body armor is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice certified.

The organization was established in 2009 and has provided over 6,348 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, made possible by both private and corporate donations, the sheriff's office added.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A single donation of $1,050 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty, officials said.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Donations are accepted at www.vik9s.org or by mail at P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

