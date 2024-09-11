Laurel County native Chris Grigsby responds as search for Joseph Couch enters day 5

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wednesday marks day five of the search for Joseph Couch, the man accused of shooting five people on I-75.

The State Police perimeter remains centered on some rough terrain in the Daniel Boone National Forest just off Exit 49.

Chris Grigsby, a Laurel County native, described the moment he learned about Saturday's shooting from his daughter in Laurel County.

"She called and text, said she was stuck in traffic because of an active shooter. So, kinda close to home," Grigsby said.

Where it happened, near Grigsby's hometown, stands out most to Grigsby after getting that call from his daughter.

"You always think of an active shooter in a building or a school or a business, something of that nature. When she said it was an active shooter, it didn't even occur to me that it would be somebody shooting on the interstate," Grigsby added.

That area near I-75, with difficult terrain, makes it a grueling search to find Joseph Couch.

"My wife and I have done a lot of hiking up in that area and used a jeep up in that area. It's very remote, very rough, a lot of hidden holes that would be very difficult to find an individual," Grigsby noted. Grigsby praises the Laurel County community for its resilience.

"We're a strong community. Folks are doing what they need to do...staying in close to home, and just taking care of each other, looking out for one another," Grigsby added.

Grigsby pointed out one suggestion in particular.

"Just be strong, look out for each other, and keep your eyes open. Be aware, the average person is not aware of their surroundings, and change up your routines, and just be aware of what's around you," Grigsby said.

The warrant for Couch charges him with five counts of attempted murder and five counts of first-degree assault. Laurel County Schools will be on remote learning tomorrow, along with several other nearby school systems, including Williamsburg, Whitley County and Corbin.