Laurel County officials issue Golden Alert for missing 26-year-old

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for 26-year-old Shelby Booker, who last seen around noon on October 28 off Nu-Way Trail.

Booker is described as a Black female, approximately 5' tall and 125 pounds, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a hoodie. Police report that Booker may be bipolar and headed to Fairfax, Virginia.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Laurel County's Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 911.