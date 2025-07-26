Laurel County Schools police chief 'no longer employed' after DUI arrest, school district says

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County Public Schools says that its police chief is no longer employed by the school district following his arrest for driving under the influence.

In a statement posted to social media on Saturday, the school system announced that Chief Dan Smoot was arrested by the London Police Department on Friday for "operating a motor vehicle under the influence."

School officials confirmed that Smoot was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The district terminated Smoot's employment effective July 26, 2025, just one day after his arrest.

No information has been released regarding who will replace Smoot as the district's police chief.