Laurel County sheriff issues Golden Alert for missing 23-year-old man

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 23-year-old man who reportedly requires medication.

The sheriff's office detailed that Justin A. Robinson was last seen off Bill Karr Road in Lily, about seven miles south of London, on Feb. 12 at 9 p.m.

Robinson is described as, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown eyes and above-ear-length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a white logo, blue jeans and brown square-toe cowboy boots.

Anyone with information about Robinson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600, the 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000, or send a personal message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Information can also be emailed to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.