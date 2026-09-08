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Laurel County sheriff warns residents about phone scam involving fake court documents

phone scam
Maksim Shmeljov/Shutterstock/Maksim Shmeljov/Shutterstock
In 2018, a whopping 26,379 people reported being a victim of some sort of phishing scam. Together they reported nearly $50 million in losses, according to the FBI's 2018 Internet Crime Report.
phone scam
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LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam that has resurfaced in the county, with callers posing as law enforcement officials and demanding money.

According to Sheriff John Root, scammers are identifying themselves as sheriff's deputies and contacting people by phone, claiming they owe money related to legal issues such as failing to appear in court, missing jury duty or having an outstanding warrant.

The sheriff's office said callers are instructing victims to send money to resolve the alleged issue. Authorities emphasized that the calls are fraudulent and are intended to steal money and personal information.

An update issued by the sheriff's office also noted that another version of a fake court document alleging failure to appear on a traffic violation has surfaced. Officials said residents should not answer suspicious phone numbers, click on links sent by unknown callers, send money or provide personal information.

"The Laurel County Sheriff's Office will never call citizens on the telephone demanding money regarding a case or an outstanding warrant," the agency said in its warning.

Officials remind anyone who receives a similar call to hang up immediately and contact local law enforcement if they have concerns about the legitimacy of the communication.

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