Authorities investigating Laurel County shooting that injured 1 person

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that an investigation is underway after a shooting occurred off Hopper Creek Road on Thursday afternoon, resulting in one man being airlifted for treatment.

Officials reported that investigators were called to the scene by London police to a complaint that a 43-year-old man had been shot in the hip.

The injured man was airlifted to UK Med Center for treatment, according to officials. At this time, investigators are working to determine a possible suspect in the shooting.

Officials noted that the shooting is an ongoing investigation.