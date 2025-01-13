Laurel County Sheriff's looking for missing London teen

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in finding 16-year-old London teen, Rodney Brock Jr., who was reported missing of Wilkerson Lane.

Officials described Brock as standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair. The sheriff's office added that he's wearing a green t-shirt with a yellow logo on the front, black pajama pants with mushrooms on them.

Officials asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brock, contact the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or the 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000.