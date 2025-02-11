Laurel County Sheriff's Office alert public about phone scam

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office warned the public about a phone scam circulating in the area in which a caller is claiming to be a deputy and asking for bond money.

Officials detailed that the caller is specifically identifying himself as a deputy named Sergeant Johnson and goes on to advise citizens to pay bond money regarding a illegal issue. The issues include, failure to appear in court, missed jury duty, or an outstanding warrant.

"This is a scam to steal money from unsuspecting citizens," a release from officials read. "Do not give out personal data or financial information. Do not send money."

Notably, the sheriff's office reported that they will never call citizens on the phone and demand money regarding a case or an outstanding warrant.

Officials said the scam continues to be under investigation.