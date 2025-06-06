Laurel County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance locating stolen tow truck and identifying suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen tow truck and identifying a possible suspect.

The sheriff's office says the truck was stolen from Clay Avenue in southern Laurel County between May 26 and June 6.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on the truck or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or message the office on Facebook. Alternatively, information can be emailed to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov. Information will be confidential.

