Laurel County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of Constable Rick Yaden

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that Constable Rick Yaden died overnight following a medical emergency.

Sheriff John Root, along with deputies, detectives, and staff, shared their thoughts and prayers Sunday after the loss.

In a statement, the department described Yaden as one of their valued law enforcement partners and expressed deep gratitude for his service. They also offered continued prayers for the Yaden family in the days ahead, adding that “Heaven has a special place for our guardians.”

