Laurel County Sheriff's Office notifies FBI after London officer slaps man during arrest

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was taken into custody following a disturbance on Hicks Lane on April 22 in which a London officer reportedly slapped the man after he was in custody.

A release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were dispatched to the area of Hicks Lane in reference to an out-of-control individual. The complaint involved a man who had reportedly walked away from a treatment facility operated by Inspired Living.

The subject and the caller later moved to a field behind Lowe's Home Improvement, where the subject allegedly began throwing rocks at the caller. Officers with the London Police Department arrived on scene before Laurel County deputies, and both agencies were engaged in a physical struggle with the subject upon deputies' arrival.

A sheriff's deputy assisted in restraining the individual, who was then taken into custody by the London Police Department, officials reported.

Following the arrest, Laurel County Sheriff's deputies became aware that an officer had slapped the man after he was taken into custody. Deputies reported this information to their supervisor on April 22 and the Laurel County Sheriff's Command Staff was made aware of the incident on the same day.

On April 23, Command Staff reviewed all available information related to the incident. Based on that review, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to officials.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said it remains committed to transparency and accountability and will continue to cooperate fully with any ongoing review of this incident.