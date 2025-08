LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office will begin operations at its new location on Monday.

Starting at 8 a.m., the department will open at 1380 Kentucky 192 East in London.

Sheriff John Root announced the new building offers ample parking and is fully handicap accessible.

Hours will remain Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For non-emergency needs, residents can call 606-878-7000, and 911 for emergencies.

An open house and ribbon cutting date will be announced soon.