Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old girl in Corbin area

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old juvenile reported missing overnight May 5.

Lillie Bennett was last seen at 12:40 a.m. off Rydell Road in Corbin, around 10 miles south of London.

Bennett is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a pierced nose.

Anyone with information about Bennett's whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600, the 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000, send a personal message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.