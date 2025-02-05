Watch Now
Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 38-year-old man

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
(LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 38-year-old man named Branden Collier, last seen near London.

Collier is five feet nine inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and is white with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or the 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000. You can also send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Facebook or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov

