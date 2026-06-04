Laurel County sheriff's office searching for missing 65-year-old London woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 65-year-old woman last seen in London, Kentucky.

The sheriff's office detailed that 65-year-old Debbie S. Roads was reported missing overnight on June 3. Her last known contact was May 30. She was last seen off North Hill Street in London.

Roads is described as a standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 114 pounds, with brown, below-shoulder-length hair. Authorities say she may be confused.

Anyone with information about Roads' whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600, the 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000, send a direct message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.