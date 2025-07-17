Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 66-year-old man

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 66-year-old man named William T. Hoffman, whose last known location was near Rudy Bear Road off Hal Rogers Parkway in London.

Hoffman was last seen on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. and is possibly driving a silver Mercury Grand Marquis with Kentucky license plate L1B445, the sheriff's office says

Hoffman is described as a white male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or the 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000. You can also send a message to the sheriff's office on Facebook or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

