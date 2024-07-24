Watch Now
Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 74-year-old man

Posted at 3:16 PM, Jul 24, 2024

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that 74-year-old Marvin Nantz has been reported missing and was last seen off Dezarn Road near London on July 23.

The Sheriff's Reported that Nantz was seen driving a silver colored Chevy Silverado and officials added that he may be in Georgia. Further, officials added that Nantz also has "possible dementia issues."

Officials asked the community to contact the Laurel Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or the county's 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000 if they have any information on the whereabouts of Nantz. Further, any tips can also be sent through a personal message to the Sheriff's Office on Facebook or by emailing g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

