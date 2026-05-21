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Laurel County sheriff's Office searching for missing woman last seen May 7

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Laurel County Sheriff's Office
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LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman last seen earlier this month in eastern Laurel County.

The sheriff's office detailed that Betty Belcher was reported missing off Sasser Road, around 10 miles east of London. Her last known contact was May 7.

Belcher is described as standing at 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 103 pounds, with shoulder-length hair. No photo is currently available.

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Zach Strong is leading the investigation. Laurel County Emergency Management is assisting.

Anyone with information about Belcher's whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600, the 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000, send a personal message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

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