Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for stolen motorcycle

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen motorcycle and a possible theft suspect.

The sheriff's office said in a release on Sunday that the motorcycle was stolen from a storage unit off south US 25, south of London.

A $500 reward is being offered by the owner for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the bike, the release states.

Anyone with information on the motorcycle's location or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or message the office on Facebook. Alternatively, information can be emailed to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov. Information will be confidential.

