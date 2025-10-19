Laurel County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying burglary suspects at Robins Market

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two burglary suspects involved in a burglary at Robins Market off KY 490 about eight miles north of London.

The pair was caught on camera around 4:03 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone who can identify the suspects are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or by sending a message to the sheriff's office Facebook page. They can also email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

Information will be strictly confidential, according to the office.

