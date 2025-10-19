Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Laurel County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying burglary suspects at Robins Market

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Posted
and last updated

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two burglary suspects involved in a burglary at Robins Market off KY 490 about eight miles north of London.

The pair was caught on camera around 4:03 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone who can identify the suspects are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or by sending a message to the sheriff's office Facebook page. They can also email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

Information will be strictly confidential, according to the office.

