Laurel County Sheriff's Office seeks help locating wanted suspect after traffic stop

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect who allegedly fled on foot during a traffic stop in southern Laurel County.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said Deputy Anthony Wagers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plate off Cumberland Gap Parkway at around 7 p.m. Sunday. The driver fled on foot toward Cherry Avenue during the stop and has not been located, officials reported.

Deputies reported finding drugs, multiple firearms, a reported stolen AR-15, and a reported stolen suppressor at the scene.

Deputies developed information identifying the suspect as 31-year-old Jeremy Roberts. Roberts is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown shirt, khaki shorts, and black shoes.

Warrants have been sought for fleeing and evading on foot, drug trafficking, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and convicted felon with a firearm.

Anyone with information about Roberts or his location is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600, send a personal message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

