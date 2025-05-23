Watch Now
Laurel County Sheriff's Office seeks public's assistance in identifying armed robbers

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two armed robbery suspects who robbed Lake Shell at Exit 29 off Interstate 75 on KY 770 at around 1:57 a.m. on Friday.

The sheriff's office says the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone who has information on the suspects' identities is asked to call the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600. Alternatively, you can send tips to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov. The office says that any information provided will be kept strictly confidential.

