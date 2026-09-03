Laurel County student wins Kentucky's 2026 'I Voted' sticker contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — A Laurel County student has won Kentucky's 2026 "I Voted" Sticker Contest, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Thursday.

Ryker Asher, a student at Bush Elementary School in Laurel County, created the winning design, which features a smiling sun, rolling Kentucky pasture and a blue outline of the state.

"Thanks to Ryker for helping us promote voting and reminding us that any Kentuckian can make a difference," Adams said in a statement.

More than 3,500 ballots were cast during public voting at the Kentucky State Fair from Aug. 20 through Aug. 30.

Laurel County will receive "I Voted" stickers featuring Ryker's winning design from the Secretary of State's Office. Other county clerks may request the stickers to distribute to voters during the November election.