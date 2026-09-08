Laurel County woman charged after animal cruelty investigation, KSP says

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX News) — A Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges after Kentucky State Police said troopers found dozens of animals living in poor conditions at a Corbin property.

According to KSP Post 11 in London, troopers were contacted Saturday, Sept. 5, by Guardians of Rescue, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, about animals allegedly being mistreated at a residence on Rydell Road.

Troopers Jacob Loudermilk and Logan Mallory responded to the property and reported finding several dogs living in deteriorating conditions without adequate food or water and in declining health.

State police said additional buildings on the property prompted troopers to obtain a search warrant. During the search, authorities said they found more animals confined in cages in extreme heat without access to food or water.

While investigators were at the scene, the property's owner, identified by KSP as 59-year-old Ginger C. Smith of Corbin, arrived. Police said Smith drove onto the property in a careless manner and nearly struck several people who were helping remove the animals.

Smith was charged with 23 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals, 23 counts related to dog vaccination requirements, five counts of second-degree wanton endangerment and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.

