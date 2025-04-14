Laurel Grocery Company closes after over a century, leaving independent grocers in uncertainty

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After more than 100 years of operation, Laurel Grocery Company has announced its closure, resulting in layoffs for dozens of employees and leaving independent grocers uncertain about their future.

Among those affected is Fitch’s IGA in Jessamine County, a beloved local grocery store deeply ingrained in the community.

Owner Leonard Fitch, known affectionately as "Mr. Wilmore," has been a fixture in the town since 1956. He warmly greets customers, who often stop by not just for groceries but to share a moment with him.

“We love to be part of the community. I really believe it’s the best town in the United States,” Fitch expressed.

However, last week brought unsettling news for Fitch when he learned that his distributor, Laurel Grocery Company, was shutting down its wholesale operations and laying off a portion of its workforce.

“I don’t understand it, but there is so much competition out there right now,” he noted, acknowledging the tough market conditions.

The closure has left Fitch searching for alternative distributors, which presents a significant challenge for his store.

“It is going to hurt us a lot. Right now, we don’t have a milk supplier, and that’s definitely a big item in a grocery store,” he admitted.

Despite the uncertainties, Fitch remains optimistic about the future of his grocery store.

"There are some unknowns, but we’re going to fight as long as we can," he said. “We hope the Lord will help us get lined up with another distributor that will take care of us.”

Laurel Grocery Company acknowledged the challenges it has faced due to increased competition from big box discounters and e-commerce. In a statement, they mentioned their deep appreciation for their employees and the impact of their closure on the communities they served. They are working with other wholesale providers to assist the independent grocers affected, aiming for a smooth transition.

As Fitch's IGA and other local grocery stores navigate this sudden change, the community's support remains crucial for their survival and continued service.