Lawmakers celebrate Fayette County projects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky Senate Republicans who represent Fayette County celebrated several big investments into the county during an event at Blue Grass Airport on Thursday.

The money was allocated for Fayette County in the state's newest budget. Lawmakers say these are necessary expenses given how much Lexington and the surrounding areas are growing.

"I consider Fayette County and the central Kentucky area such a jewel for us," said Sen. Amanda Mays-Bledsoe. "Between the horse farms, bourbon, from just the number of universities and higher ed that we have here - we are really unique to have such a high level of intellect, a high level of educational opportunities, a high level of just beauty, honestly, around our city."

“We’ve got to enhance Lexington - and really Lexington has grown so much that we really have to do these things to improve our infrastructure,” said Sen. Stephen West.

In addition to funding for public schools and major road projects, some of the investments highlighted include:



$5 million to Blue Grass Airport to support capital improvements

$4 million to the Aviation Museum of Kentucky to support the relocation of its facility

$11 million to the Kentucky Cattlemen's Association for constructing the Livestock Innovation Center at the University of Kentucky's research farm

$40 million to the University of Kentucky to support nuclear energy research

$10 million to Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government for affordable housing

$39 million to the Kentucky Horse Park Commission for facility upgrades at the Kentucky Horse Park

$200,000 to the Nest, a nonprofit supporting women, children, and families of abuse to assist with operational support.

Recipients of the money say the money will be put to good use.

“We’re excited, honestly, because it does give us the opportunity to build a new facility, enhance our programming - our offering for our students - and beyond," said Tina Nance, the executive director of the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.