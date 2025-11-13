Lawmakers concerned over rising rates of accidental drug ingestion in Kentucky children

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, state lawmakers heard somber numbers from the Child Fatality and Near-Fatality Review Panel that looks into deaths and near-death situations involving Kentucky's kids: the situations in which young children are accidentally ingesting drugs have increased.

One of those drugs that keep appearing in these situations again and again is marijuana, the panel told lawmakers.

"We have seen a drastic increase since 2020 in fatal or near fatal cases that have resulted due to an ingestion of cannabinoids," one panel member said.

Some lawmakers are worried this problem may get worse once dispensaries open their doors in Kentucky, somewhat rooted in the approved appearance of some marijuana products, specifically colorful gummies. The main concern is that children will confuse them for candy and ingest them.

Kentucky's medical marijuana office has said the products have strict rules about child-resistant packaging, but lawmakers argue that they still may find a way to get to them.

Sen. Danny Carroll is thinking about future concerns, he said Wednesday. Many other states started off with medical marijuana programs before they fully legalized marijuana for recreational use. He's concerned that could happen here, too.

"There will likely come a time in our state that we make it legal for recreational us," Carroll said. "I hope that day never comes. I will never support it but likely it will come. And when that happens, you can imagine what's going to happen with the number of these cases. We need to get on top of it now."