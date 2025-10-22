Lawmakers: Medical marijuana products shouldn't look like candy

(LEX 18) — Kentucky is on the verge of opening its first medical marijuana dispensaries, with one facility already receiving approval and others close behind. However, some state lawmakers are raising concerns about the appearance of cannabis products, particularly edible gummies that they worry could be mistaken for candy by children.

During a legislative hearing on Wednesday, Kentucky's Office of Medical Cannabis revealed that the majority of products available for sale will be edibles, primarily colorful gummies. This has prompted alarm among some lawmakers who believe these products pose a risk to children.

"I think any edible that looks like something that kids absolutely love - we need to give that a second thought," said Sen. Danny Carroll.

Carroll referenced an alarming increase in young children consuming marijuana products nationwide. The concern centers on edible products that closely resemble popular candies.

"I mean, some of these gummies you see are identical to buying like a thing of skittles. They look identical. It can't," said Sen. Karen Berg. "It has to look like medicine, because we're treating it as medicine."

"And if it looks like candy and it tastes like candy, children are going to eat it," she added.

The Office of Medical Cannabis outlined existing safety measures for these products. Executive Director Cannon Armstrong explained the packaging requirements designed to protect children.

"In regards to the actual packaging, it's child resistant. It requires a two step process for the initial opening. It has a tamper evidence seal and it's resealable, of course. But those are some of the things that are put into place to help obviously add protection for that," Armstrong said.

The products also face strict advertising restrictions, including prohibitions on using images of children, cartoons, or anything designed to appeal to minors.

Beyond edibles, raw marijuana plant material will also be available for purchase in Kentucky, despite smoking not being an approved method of consumption in the state. While some lawmakers questioned the sale of raw plant material, others argued it allows patients to create their own products at home.

