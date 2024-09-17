Lawmakers question presidents of several universities in Kentucky about DEI practices on college campuses

Lawmakers questioned the presidents of several universities in Kentucky about diversity, equity, and inclusion practices on college campuses during a meeting of the Interim Education Committee on Tuesday.

This happened a few weeks after Dr. Eli Capilouto, the president of the University of Kentucky, announced that the school would disband its office promoting diversity and inclusion efforts. The school took action after state lawmakers debated whether to limit diversity, equity and inclusion practices at public universities.

In a campus-wide lettersent in August, Capilouto said the Office of Institutional Diversity (OID) would shut its doors, and diversity training and diversity statements for staff and faculty would no longer be required.

A new office, the Office for Community Relations, would take the place of OID.

"If we are to be a campus for everyone, we must demonstrate to ourselves and to those who support and invest in us our commitment to the idea that everyone belongs — both in what we say and in what we do," Capilouto wrote.

Capilouto stressed that the school’s core values remain intact — to protect academic freedom and promote a “sense of belonging” for everyone on campus, regardless of background or perspective.

“But we’ve also listened to policymakers and heard many of their questions about whether we appear partisan or political on the issues of our day and, as a result, narrowly interpret things solely through the lens of identity,” he said. “In so doing, the concern is that we either intentionally or unintentionally limit discourse. I hear many of those concerns reflected in discussions with some of our students, faculty and staff across our campus.”

In February, Capilouto called anti-DEI bills lawmakers were considering at the time "deeply concerning."

"We don’t speak as an institution on public policy unless the issues will impact our entire community in potentially significant ways," Capilouto said in a campus-wide letter sent in February. "This is one of those moments."

"As the University of Kentucky’s president, let me be clear: I am opposed to the legislation regarding both DEI and tenure," he added then. "I have voiced my stance in a manner that I hope is respectful and thoughtful. I will continue to do so."

But in August, Capilouto said the school would change course and eliminate its DEI office as the issue was not going away.

"Kentucky legislators have made clear to me in our conversations that they are exploring these issues again as they prepare for the 2025 legislative session," he said.

So, did UK make its changes due to pressure from Kentucky lawmakers? Capilouto did not answer LEX 18's question regarding the situation.

However, Sen. Reggie Thomas said he believes the school read "the tea leaves," realized the legislature was not going to stop, and took action.

"It was clear that the legislature still wasn't going to let DEI go. They still wanted to do something to reduce the emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion," Thomas said. "So, UK got ahead of it."

On Tuesday, some lawmakers expressed concern that the General Assembly is demonizing DEI programs.

"This entire process isn't a micro-aggression. It's a macro-aggression against universities who are trying to ensure that all of their students are being met - their needs are being met," said Rep. Tina Bojanowski. "I'm uncomfortable with the situation and I'm, honestly, embarrassed that we are here today."

"From my perspective, the problem is the demonization of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs by certain members of this body," she added.

But some lawmakers expressed concern that DEI is causing division on college campuses.

Rep. Steve Rawlings said while people understand the value of DEI, he has concerns with some of the concepts "taught within that bubble."

"Some examples of that like victim ideology, micro-aggressions, intersectionality which includes white privilege, toxic masculinity, and I could go on — there are so many things, so many accounts that are so disheartening to hear about," Rawlings said.

Sen. Lindsey Tichenor said that while DEI was intended to create a more inclusive environment, she worries it has done the opposite.

"Last session, we had some testimony regarding our DEI legislation we pushed forward for post-secondary education and one of the students that came and testified was sharing her story as an applicant to be an RA, that she was not chosen because [she's] too white and too Christian," Tichenor said.

"The efforts of DEI, I think at their beginning, were not to be divisive but to create a more inclusive environment," she added. "But unfortunately, we see that it has created divisive and exclusive situations for a student to be told she couldn't be hired because too white and too Christian."

Supporters of DEI initiatives believe they provide critical opportunities for people who have been marginalized or face hurdles because of their identity. They worry getting rid of DEI could roll back gains in minority enrollments and stifle campus discussions about past discrimination.

Critics of DEI believe they are counterproductive and unfair, leading universities to make decisions based on factors like race and gender, instead of merit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.