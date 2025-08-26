Lawmakers revive effort to automatically restore voting rights for people with some felony convictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two state senators are joining forces to establish automatic restoration of voting rights in Kentucky for people with certain past felony convictions, reviving legislation that stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The bipartisan effort aims to make voting rights restoration permanent through a constitutional amendment, rather than relying on executive orders that can change with each governor.

"It's our goal over the next couple of months to come together and find that balance so that we can have something ready in January," Sen. Keturah Herron said.

The Louisville Democrat and her Republican colleague, Sen. Jimmy Higdon, have both proposed similar legislation before but differed on specific details. They plan to resolve those differences before the next legislative session begins.

Both senators agree on the core principle: people with past felony convictions should regain their voting rights after repaying their debt to society, with exceptions for certain crimes.

Kentucky's current constitution only allows voting rights restoration through gubernatorial action. When Gov. Andy Beshear took office in 2019, he signed an executive order automatically restoring voting rights for more than 140,000 Kentuckians with non-violent felonies.

However, those restored rights remain vulnerable to future changes.

"The issue with that is once the governor's office switches and changes, the next governor could take that away, and that causes confusion for folks and we just don't want that to happen," Herron said.

The proposed constitutional amendment would require voter approval to become permanent law.

"It would have to go on the ballot, and ultimately, it's up to the people of Kentucky to decide if they want restoration of voting rights for those with past felony convictions," Herron said.

According to Herron, polling conducted several years ago showed more than 77% of Kentuckians support restoring voting rights for people with past felony convictions.

