Lawsuit challenges new Kentucky law reshaping Fayette County School Board

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Fayette County Board of Education Chair Tyler Murphy and the Kentucky Education Association have filed a lawsuit challenging a newly enacted Kentucky law that would overhaul the governance structure of Fayette County Public Schools and force all current board members out of office at the end of 2026.

The lawsuit names the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Fayette County Board of Elections and Fayette County election officials as defendants.

At the center of the legal challenge is Senate Bill 4, which lawmakers passed over Gov. Andy Beshear's veto earlier this year.

Under the law, the seven-member Fayette County Board of Education would be reduced to five district-based seats, the lawsuit reads. The terms of all current board members would end Dec. 31, 2026, and new elections would be held for the restructured board.

The lawsuit argues the law is unconstitutional and asks the court to block its implementation, including any election-related actions tied to the measure.

Court filings contend the legislation unlawfully targets a single school district and interferes with the terms of duly elected local officials. Plaintiffs also argue the law violates provisions of the Kentucky Constitution governing local elections and public officeholders.

Attorneys included exhibits detailing criticism of Murphy and Fayette County Public Schools leadership from state lawmakers, including a petition seeking Murphy's removal and a letter from state Sen. Chris McDaniel calling for the resignations of Murphy and former Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the law is invalid and requests expedited review from the court due to upcoming election deadlines.

No hearing date had been announced as of Wednesday.

The lawsuit comes as Fayette County Public Schools continues to face scrutiny over budgeting decisions, district spending and governance issues that have drawn attention from state lawmakers over the past year.

