LCA hears from Benghazi hero ahead of Veterans Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Christian Academy is observing Veterans Day by hearing from an American hero, Mark 'Oz' Geist. If you've seen “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi" or read the book, you may be familiar with his story. Now, he shares how patriotism and faith have guided his life.

During his presentation, Geist says, "I never had any doubts after the fact, and I understood that I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the Lord."

In 2012, during the Battle of Benghazi, Geist was credited with saving 25 lives. Terrorists attacked the U.S. diplomatic compound and a nearby CIA annex. Geist nearly lost his life. He encourages these students to use their faith to find their own purpose.

Geist says, "Identify what that purpose is, love the Lord, put him first and have that faith and understanding that he will guide you and give you what you want."

Many of these students are too young to remember the attacks or see Benghazi in the headlines. They were still eager to hear more about Geist’s life. They say they'll take the lessons they've learned here with them along their own journey.

One LCA student, Lane Brown, says, "Whenever we were talking up there just by ourselves, to kind of be different and don't let people rush you into choosing your own future and just kinda choosing yourself."

Another student, Katie Roth, says, "It's really important and it's really cool stuff that he's talking about and just like don't waste that opportunity that you have to hear about it."

For most of his life, Geist says he'd tried to make his faith fit into his own plans. Now, he works to walk in the direction he says he's called to go.

He says, "Again, that's God's purpose he had to have me go through everything I did, to prepare me for what he has me doing now. Our kids are gonna be the same way, but if they can learn that and start that service of the Lord at a younger age — understanding that it is all him. He guides all the good and the bad."

Geist is continuing to serve. He recently made headlines for his role in helping evacuate a church group... Stuck in the West Bank, as the Israel-Hamas conflict began. Students here shared their dreams of joining the military. As Veterans Day approaches, Geist says he's proud to hear they want to continue the tradition of service.

"If we're not teaching our young ones how to love this country instead of how to hate it, we are gonna run into the problems that most of our military branches are having right now is recruitment. You know in the last cycle; the marine corps is the branch that had met their recruiting goals all other three branches have not. And I think a lot of that is because of the hate and separation that's being caused in this country,” says Giest.

He wants to encourage these students to have faith and work to make this country, and the world, a better place.

