Leaves changing colors and falling already?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The rain we experienced in Lexington this week was a nice break from the smoldering, dry heat we have been facing for the last month. The water was necessary for the trees and green spaces around town.

“The trees they have been dry, and they have not gotten what they needed,” said Certified Arborist John Saylor.

Trees not getting enough nutrition is just one of the reasons green trees have been turning yellow.

Diseases, as you can imagine, are also a common factor in unhealthy trees.

“Trees that we are seeing, that have diseases, are expressed more when we have drought conditions,” Saylor said.

“I’ve looked at several in the past week, where it looks like fall,” he added.

This becomes a bigger issue for trees, especially when they are planted in an environment that is not their “home”

“Tree growing in your yard, in an urban environment, the soil conditions aren’t natural for it,” Saylor said.

Tree Experts encourage everyone to keep these factors in mind next time you see a little bit of yellow in a pool of green leaves.

So instead of being concerned about the changes, people can understand how to make their neighborhood trees as health as can be.

