Lee County attorney on cleanup process: ‘Taking a huge hit’

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Business owners and residents in Lee County continue to comb through the damage left behind by last week’s floods, ahead of the expected arrival of FEMA officials Monday.

While the water has receded, the signs of its wrath remain, but there are slivers of incremental progress.

During an interview via Zoom with LEX 18, Tom Hollon, the Lee County attorney, noted that the lights in the office of his private practice turned on for the first time since last Monday.

It was a rare bit of good news amidst what has been a difficult week.

"Lee County is taking just a huge hit,” Hollon said. “There are some buildings that were completely filled up.”

Hollon, 66, has lived in Lee County his entire life and said the flooding last week is the worst he has ever seen, but he is heartened by the way the community has rallied together.

“There's no way to describe how generous and how kind people have been,” he said. “We have truckloads of supplies that have been brought in.”

Hollon said one of the more pressing needs is building supplies.

“We’re gonna have to have things to build back,” he said. “And that's kind of what our greatest need is now.”