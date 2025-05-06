Lee County faces high drug overdose death rates despite statewide decrease

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky has seen a significant drop in overdose deaths over the past year, but the 2024 Drug Overdose Fatality Report reveals that Lee County has the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the state per capita.

“Substance use disorder is the biggest public health challenge that we are facing now here in Eastern Kentucky,” stated Scott Lockard, Public Health Director of the Kentucky River District Health Department.

“What I would like to see is zero overdoses. We would like to see everyone who suffers from substance abuse disorder getting the treatment and support they need so they can triumph over this disease,” he added.

According to the report, there were 1,410 overdose deaths in Kentucky last year—a decrease of just over 30%

Lockard said the health department is working with community partners to help combat the issue such as The Hub in Lee County, that has been established as a resource center for individuals struggling with substance abuse.

Kenneth Lewis, Lee County Deputy Coroner, noted the types of drugs contributing to the crisis.

“These drugs that we are dealing with, based on our toxicology reports, include methamphetamine and fentanyl, and we are not seeing any specific age range—individuals affected range from 18 years old to 60 or 65,” he said.

The community’s response includes diligent efforts from local law enforcement, public health officials, and emergency services.

Lee County Sheriff Joe Lucas commented, “We try to find out where the drugs come from, who is bringing them in. If we find a source down the road, I call someone in that area to help.”

Lewis echoed the idea that substance abuse can affect anyone, regardless of their background.

“It doesn't matter who you are; it doesn't matter what background you come from; everyone is susceptible to it.”

The motto of The Hub—“We meet you where you are, but we don’t leave you there”—captures the commitment to helping individuals struggling with substance use disorder find a path to recovery and success.

Community leaders hope that with continued collaboration and support, they can lower overdose rates and foster a healthier environment for all residents of Lee County.

