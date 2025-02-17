Lee County residents rebound from weekend flooding

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents of Lee County are familiar with the challenges of major flooding, having witnessed devastating conditions nearly four years ago when many streets were submerged under six to seven feet of water.

This past weekend, the town of Beattyville faced another flooding event, prompting evacuations and significant impacts on local businesses.

As water levels began to rise around 1 p.m. on Sunday, businesses in downtown Beattyville were evacuated.

Tyler Phillips, a local business owner, noted the varying extent of damage: “Some businesses have as little as an inch of water, while others are affected by much higher levels,” he said.

Main Street saw significant water damage, including a Valero gas station that had approximately two and a half feet of water inside.

Mayor Scott Jackson described the rapid response when flooding began. “As soon as this intersection started getting water, we ordered the evacuation. It turned into a ghost town within thirty minutes,” he said.

Fortunately, the proactive measures taken during this flooding event contributed to no injuries or loss of life in Lee County.

Xavier Vanderpool, a resident who has lived in Lee County for seven years, compared the recent flooding to the 2019 disaster.

“They were definitely way more prepared this time. I feel like everybody is handling it better. Last time it was pretty chaotic,” he recalled.

As the community focuses on recovery and rebuilding, operations for returning businesses will depend on assessments from power companies and the overall cleanup process.