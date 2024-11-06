Left lanes at New Circle Rd near Christian Rd blocked due to injury collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported on social media that the left lanes at New Circle Road near Christian Road are blocked as of 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday due to an injury collision.
Officials added that drivers should expect delays in both directions.
Injury Collision:— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) November 6, 2024
New Circle Rd near Christian Rd -
The left lanes are blocked in both directions. Expect long delays in both directions. pic.twitter.com/KjVcutrNOQ
