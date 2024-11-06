Left lanes at New Circle Rd near Christian Rd blocked due to injury collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported on social media that the left lanes at New Circle Road near Christian Road are blocked as of 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday due to an injury collision.

Officials added that drivers should expect delays in both directions.

Injury Collision:

New Circle Rd near Christian Rd -

The left lanes are blocked in both directions. Expect long delays in both directions. pic.twitter.com/KjVcutrNOQ — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) November 6, 2024

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.