Left lanes at New Circle Rd near Christian Rd blocked due to injury collision

Canva
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported on social media that the left lanes at New Circle Road near Christian Road are blocked as of 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday due to an injury collision.

Officials added that drivers should expect delays in both directions.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

