Legacy Trail named top public space Kentuckians want to live near

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 12-mile Legacy Trail in Lexington has been named the top public space that influences Kentucky homebuyers' decisions, according to a new survey of more than 3,000 homebuyers.

As warm weather offered a glimpse into spring, on Saturday residents took advantage of the mild temperatures to enjoy the trail before the cold weather returns. Lexingtonians were walking their dogs and participating in community events, such as peace walks along the popular pathway.

"It's a really great space. We have lots of room," said Jamie Brown, a Lexington resident.

The curvy trails surrounded by nature appeal to users who appreciate not having to worry about car traffic while exercising outdoors.

"If you're a runner or walker and like to be out in nature and not have to get out of the way of cars," said Stephanie Whitford, a Kentucky resident who uses the trail.

According to a survey by real estate platform Calgary Homes, public spaces, such as the Legacy Trail, play a role in homebuying decisions. The study examined how public spaces influenced purchasing preferences among 3,013 homebuyers.

Sarah Steevens, a University of Kentucky student and future homebuyer who lives near a similar trail, agrees with the findings.

"Living by a trail has been amazing. It helps us get outside, and it's a good place to hangout with friends," Steevens said.

Legacy Trail was followed by Cherokee Park in Louisville and Devou Park in Covington in the rankings of Kentucky's most desirable public spaces for homebuyers.

The Legacy Trail influences buying decisions by changing how residents experience movement around Lexington. The trail connects neighborhoods rather than sitting apart from them, making it part of normal daily life for locals who use it regularly for exercise and routine outdoor time.

Brown, who has lived in Lexington since the 1990s, believes the Legacy Trail brings people together and allows them to leave their mark on the city.

"I really do think people come here for the Legacy Trail," Brown said.