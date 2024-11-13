Legislators call for JCPS Chief Equity Officer's resignation following 'reckless speech' in X post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Legislators in Jefferson County are calling for the resignation of the JCPS Chief Equity Officer, Dr. John Marshall, following what they call "reckless speech inciting hatred based on skin color," stemming from a post Marshall made on X.

The letter calling for his resignation says that Marshall stated in the X post addressing students, “Regardless of the rooms, meetings, classes, etc., you’re in, know THE MAJORITY of whites could care less about you & have no issues harming you.”

A few young(er) Black professionals & students called me this morning & asked,"What's a strategy moving forward?"My response, "REGARDLESS of the rooms,meetings, classes,etc., you're in, know THE MAJORITY of whites could care less about you & have no issues harming you or yours." — John Marshall D. Ed. (@jdm1906) November 11, 2024

The letter from legislators said, "This is an outrageously inflammatory public statement for anyone in a civilized society to make, but such speech is protected by the First Amendment—for a private citizen." The letter continued saying, "As an officer of the government, speaking in an official capacity at taxpayer expense, such reckless speech inciting hatred based on skin color should be grounds for immediate termination."

The letter adds that Dr. Marshall's X account has "numerous divisive statements," and that the post being referred to in the letter was not an "isolated incident."

The group of legislators says that if Marshall does not tender his resignation, they will call upon the JCPS Board and/or Superintendent to terminate his employment.

The letter was signed by:

