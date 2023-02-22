Legislators file bills to establish hate crime law in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Kentucky legislators have filed mirror bills in the Senate and House to establish a state hate crime law and enhance protections for victims in Kentucky.

Kentucky Senate Democratic Leader Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, and State Representative Daniel Grossberg, D-Louisville filed the legislation.

In October of 2018, a white supremacist opened fire at a Kroger in Jeffersontown, fatally gunning down Vickie Jones and Maurice Stallard.

The attack raised questions regarding state hate crime laws and how someone with a history of mental illness, racist online posts, and domestic violence was able to carry out such an act.

The measure would extend prison time if it is proven a crime is intentionally committed based on race, color, ethnicity, religion, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

Sen. Neal said this particular legislation would bring substantial change and commemorate the lives of Vickie and Maurice.

Under the proposal, the prison sentence for a Class A or B misdemeanor would be increased by at least half of the maximum imprisonment sentence and fine that currently exists. For a Class D felony, the term of imprisonment would be increased by one to five years; a Class C felony would be increased by five to ten years; and a Class A or B felony would be increased by 10 to 20 years.

Additionally, if convicted, the change in the state hate crimes law means an individual would not be eligible for probation, shock probation, conditional discharge, parole, or any other form of early release.

Senate Bill 272 and House Bill 477 will be considered during the 2023 Regular Session.