Ky. legislature overrides Gov. Beshear's veto of bill focused on changes to affordable housing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky General Assembly has voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill that would eliminate some local housing discrimination bans.

House Bill 18 would make it so local governments can't force landlords to accept federal housing assistance as a source of rent money.

Lexington passed its "income discrimination" rule last month, and Louisville has had one for several years. The bill would prevent other cities from enacting similar laws.

Gov. Beshear said he believes a bill banning the ordinances would make it harder for many Kentuckians to get into affordable housing.

"In the end, the same rent is being paid... it's just where the money is coming from," said Gov. Beshear. "And so, why should a landlord be able to say, 'well, I'll take cash, but I won't take a voucher of the same value.' This is how we support the most vulnerable, and what this legislation would say is, 'eh, you don't have to participate. You don't have to help. You can discriminate against those who end up getting this assistance.'"

Representative Ryan Dotson, the House Bill 18's sponsor, shared the following after House members voted to override the veto:

"It is unfortunate that the Governor chose to veto a bill that will protect a property owner's right to make an important decision regarding what could very well be the largest investment they've ever made. Each time we talk about this bill, I hear from more constituents and folks from across the Commonwealth that they oppose their government forcing them to accept housing funds. Individuals shouldn't be forced to accept less than market value, they shouldn't have to take a loss on their income or investment.

"I'm also troubled by the Governor's attempt to politicize this issue and paint property owners as discriminatory. This isn't about discrimination and it isn't about the individuals who receive benefits from these programs. In fact, many landlords are supportive of Section 8 housing and some even accept it. HB 18 is about protecting the rights of property owners to make that choice and preventing government overreach."

The bill will now be delivered to the Secretary of State's office to be signed into law.