Leitchfield couple wins $40,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Leitchfield couple won $40,000 after buying a $3 Pumpkin Payout 9X Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials.

The wife told lottery officials that she stopped at the Walmart on Elizabethtown Road while waiting for her husband to get off work, and that's where she purchased the lottery ticket.

According to lottery officials, the woman scratched the ticket in the parking lot of her husband's workplace, where she uncovered three matching symbols on all 16 games of the ticket, winning the top prize of $40,000.

The couple, according to lottery officials, received a check for $28,800 after taxes and says they plan to buy a second car and put the rest towards home improvements.

Lottery officials say that Walmart will receive $400 for selling the winning ticket.