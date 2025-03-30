Leslie County Schools cancel spring break due to 'high number' of days missed for winter weather

LESLIE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Leslie County Schools announced on Friday that spring break has been canceled due to the "high number" of days missed due to weather-related closures during the winter.

The school system said in a post on social media that instead of spring break, the days will now be instructional days to "make up for lost time."

The post adds, "We appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we work to ensure our students receive the instructional time they need. If you have any questions, please contact your school office."