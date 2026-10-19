Letcher County man killed in two-vehicle crash on KY 15, KSP says

WHITESBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Letcher County man was killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on KY 15 in the Whitesburg community, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police said troopers from KSP Post 13 in Hazard were called to the scene shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday following reports of an injury collision involving two vehicles.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2023 Dodge Ram driven by Travis Thomas, 34, of Hindman, was traveling northbound on KY 15 when it struck the rear of a 2022 Ford F-150. The impact pushed the Ford into the southbound lane.

Investigators said the Dodge Ram then struck a guardrail, left the roadway along the southbound shoulder and came to rest down an embankment.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Letcher County Coroner's Office, according to KSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

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