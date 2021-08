LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Letcher County Schools will temporarily close this upcoming week.

Superintendent Denise Yonts made the announcement Saturday morning.

She said the district has a "larger number of staff and students becoming ill or having to quarantine".

She also mentioned that there are not enough substitute teachers to "cover and adequately supervise students".

The district will close schools from August 30 - September 6.

You can read her statement in full below: