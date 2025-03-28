Lettleiki in Shelbyville is home to the largest Icelandic horse operation in North America

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The largest Icelandic horse operation in North America is in Shelbyville. Lettleiki is a riding school providing group and individual lessons for beginner to advanced riders.

"They're amazing horses," Maggie Brandt said. Brandt, Owner and Business Manager for Lettleiki, is in charge of a farm that features more than 90 Icelandic horses.

Lettleiki is a horse farm in Shelbyville, and Lettleiki is Icelandic for "lightness."

Maggie Brandt points out some of the unique characteristics of the Icelandic horse.

"Their temperament, their friendliness, their approachability, their size, their all purposeness," Brandt noted.

Carly Zaayer is the riding school director and breeding manager and the Icelandic horse is the original horse of the Viking.

Zaayer is offering her take on the Icelandic horse and how it stands out.

"They are one of the most pure breeds in the world. There are only two breeds of horse in the world that don't have any Arabian blood in them. That's an Icelandic horse and a Shetland pony.

Alex Dannenmann, who competes in the Icelandic Horse World Championships, describes the honest nature of the Icelandic horse, pure bred for more than a thousand years in Iceland.

They have very little misbehaviors, they are not spooky, are very clear-minded, honest horses, and pretty much are suitable for anyone," Dannenmann said. For Brandt, owner of this 105-acre farm, ultimately the goal is to teach good horsemanship and harmonious riding.

"At the same time you can ride these on trails and enjoy them with your children, and so, for me, they're the perfect horses," Brandt noted.

The farm is preparing to host three world ranking shows on Memorial Day Weekend.

