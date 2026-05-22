LEX 18 and ABC 36 to launch combined morning newscast 'LEXNews at Sunrise' on May 26

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Beginning Tuesday, May 26, Central Kentucky's favorite way to start the day gets even better.

LEX 18 and WTVQ-ABC 36 will combine their resources as "LEXNews at Sunrise."

Weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., viewers will get more of what they need each morning.

More local stories.

More reporters covering communities across the Bluegrass.

And more local weather, with micro forecasting and live coverage to better help you plan your day.

Count on LEXNews at Sunrise. Weekday mornings on both LEX 18 and ABC 36.

